DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 'All protests are one': Rahul hosts tea for Opposition MPs, civil society members

'All protests are one': Rahul hosts tea for Opposition MPs, civil society members

'After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media'

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:04 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and others during a media conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Credit: Video grab (@RahulGandhi/X)
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi hosted INDIA bloc leaders and members of student organisations and civil society at his home for tea on Tuesday.

Among the leaders present at Gandhi's 5, Sunehri Bagh Road residence were Tejashwi Yadav and Manoj Jha of the RJD, Mahua Maji (JMM), Harender Malik, Anand Bhadauria and Mohibullah Nadvi (SP), M A Baby (CPI-M), D Raja and P Sandosh Kumar (CPI), AISA chief Neha Bora, Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML) and Mahua Moitra (TMC).

Advertisement

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, besides party leaders K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "I have invited the leaders of the INDIA bloc, opposition MPs, student organisations and civil society comrades to my home for tea. In this people's movement to protect democracy, we are all together — and this movement will continue relentlessly.

"After tea, we will all come together and present our case in front of the media. All protests are one," Gandhi said.

Advertisement

Sources said deliberations on the strategy for joint protests against 'vote chori' and to press for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation are also expected to take place during the meeting at Gandhi's residence.

This comes a day after the raging protests over the vote-theft charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep. Opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, undertook a "March for Democracy" on a heavily-barricaded route and filed a joint petition against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and alleged poll irregularities in a major show of strength in the national capital. The opposition has been demanding the CEC's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR.

A mammoth crowd carrying flags and posters descended on central Delhi's Connaught Place, with Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Gandhi and Kharge respectively, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, D Raja, M A Baby, Tejashwi Yadav and NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, among others, joining the march.

While the protesters breached a barricade on Bhagwan Dass Road, they were halted at the second barricade. Later, top leaders of the INDIA bloc went to the apex court to file a petition.

The petition has made the Election Commission of India, the CEC and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi parties to it.

The development came after the chief justice of India (CJI) declined a request for a meeting with the LoPs on the issue, saying the matter is sub-judice.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts