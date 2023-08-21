All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, August 21
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all temporary employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be regularised.
He was addressing a felicitation programme by the MCD for the timely payment of salaries to its employees.
Kejriwal said the MCD employees were getting timely salaries for the last two months and tax collection of the civic body has also increased as “it is being ruled by an honest dispensation”.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over appointment letters to 370 newly regularised employees.
Kejriwal said MCD employees and its officers will make Delhi the “cleanest city” of the country in the next two-three years.
The people of Delhi will be associated with the ongoing cleanliness drive in the city and make it neat and clean in the next few months, he added.
Mayor of the AAP ruled-MCD Shelly Oberoi and Urban Development minister Saurabh Bhardwaj were also present in the event held at Thyagraj stadium.
