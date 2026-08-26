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Home / Delhi / Ambedkar University announces walk-in special admission drive

Ambedkar University announces walk-in special admission drive

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has announced a walk-in special admission drive for the 2026–27 academic session to fill seats remaining vacant in select undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

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The special admission drive will be held over three days. On September 1, the university will conduct the drive exclusively for the SC and ST candidates across all UG and PG programmes.

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September 2 has been earmarked for the PG programmes for candidates from all categories, while September 3 will be dedicated to the UG programmes for all categories.

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Candidates who have not appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) can also apply, provided they m theeet the eligibility criteria of the respective programme. However, CUET candidates will be given preference during the merit and admission process as per the prescribed priority criteria.

For candidates who did not appear for the CUET, merit will be determined on the basis of marks or grades secured in the last qualifying examination. For the UG admissions, Class XII marks will be considered, while for the PG admissions, marks obtained in the undergraduate degree will form the basis of merit.

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Candidates who participated in earlier admission rounds but did not take admission will be given priority, subject to eligibility and seat availability. Such candidates will have to participate in the special drive and complete the prescribed fee payment process within the stipulated time.

Registration and submission of the special drive application will be open from 9 am to 1 pm on the respective dates. Candidates are required to be physically present on the university campus. The merit list will be announced on the same day by 4.30 pm, after which shortlisted candidates will have to immediately complete fee payment and other admission formalities.

The university has advised applicants to carry self-attested copies of all required documents, including the relevant CUET scorecard, photographs, identity and address proof, academic certificates and mark-sheets, along with applicable reservation category certificates.

Applications or documents found to be deficient will not be considered under the special drive.

Candidates have been advised to check the official AUD website for programme-wise eligibility criteria, available seats, admission requirements and discipline wise vacancies before appearing for the drive.

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