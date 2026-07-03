Ambedkar University Delhi begins admission process for UG courses

Dr B. R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the admission process for its undergraduate (UG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session from July 2.

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The university is inviting applications from candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026, offering admissions to 23 undergraduate programmes with a total intake of 1,194 seats.

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AUD, a Delhi government established university known for its focus on social sciences and humanities, is offering admissions to 23 undergraduate programmes across multiple disciplines, with a total intake of 1,194 seats.

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The admissions will be based on CUET (UG) 2026 scores, in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which students can enrol in three-year and four-year undergraduate degree programmes.

“Students who appeared for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) 2026] are invited to take admissions for various 3- and 4-year UG programmes as per the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” the university said in its admission announcement.

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AUD has advised aspiring candidates to complete the registration process through the university’s CUET admission portal and carefully review all admission related details before submitting their applications.

The university said applicants should “carefully review the programme-wise eligibility criteria, admission guidelines, reservation policy, fee structure and important dates before submitting their applications.”

The university has also urged students not to wait until the last date for applying.

“The university encourages all aspiring students to submit their applications well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical difficulties,” the notification said.

Candidates have also been advised to regularly check the university’s official website for the latest announcements and admission-related updates throughout the admission process.

Key highlights

UG admission process began on July 2.

Admissions are open for 23 undergraduate programmes.

1,194 seats are available across various disciplines.

Admission is based on CUET (UG) 2026 scores.

Programmes are offered under the framework of NEP 2020 with three-year and four-year degree options.

Candidates should review eligibility, reservation policy, fee structure and important dates before applying.