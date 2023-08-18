Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 17

The faculty of the state-run BR Ambedkar University, Delhi, on Thursday brought up the issue of worsening work environment at the university. The faculty members also raised the matter related to “harassment of the faculty by the university authorities”.

The Ambedkar University Delhi Faculty Association (AUDFA) held a protest today and submitted a memorandum over their concerns.

Highlighting the worsening environment at the university, AUDFA said that in the absence of notification of service rules, whimsical interpretations thereof were being made. “Carrying out external projects has been cumbersome. Consequent upon that, faculty members are giving up research work,” reads one of the points highlighted in the memorandum.

AUDFA pointed out the harassment at the hands of the administration — including action against the staff —led to financial and mental stress. It also alleged that the university didn’t discuss the important decisions with the faculty.

AUDFA informed that 17 faculty members, including senior scholars, had resigned from the university since 2020. “Some have moved to private universities while others have left the university without any job because of the stress resulting from the worsening work conditions,” said AUDFA in the statement.

