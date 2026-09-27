Amid EC row, Amit Shah, Dattatreya seen in deep conversation at VHP event

Engulfed by challenges on multiple fronts, from the Election Commission and the Ram Mandir theft row to the Gen-Z offensive, top Sangh Parivar leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Amit Shah were seen engaged in a deep conversation on Sunday at an event held to honour the memory of late VHP international working president Ashok Singhal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, the second-in-command in the Sangh, sat together on stage and appeared to be engaged in talks as several issues await consideration and the 2027 Assembly elections in seven states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh — loom.

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Speculation over a Cabinet reshuffle is rife, election strategies have to be firmed up, and the Election Commission row has to be addressed.

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The interaction came at a high-profile gathering at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to mark the beginning of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Singhal, one of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's most prominent leaders and a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The event was organised by the RSS's religious arm, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, which led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, along with the Ashok Singhal Foundation.

VHP international president Alok Kumar, who was at the forefront of managing the backlash after the Ram Mandir theft row, was also present.

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Singhal, who was born on September 27, 1926, became one of the most prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and headed the VHP as its international working president for several years. The centenary year is being marked through programmes across India and abroad, with the VHP announcing thousands of meetings, seminars, exhibitions, service activities and public-awareness programmes.

Addressing the gathering, Shah recalled Singhal's discipline as a Sangh worker and his commitment to organisational instructions even when he was physically unwell. Recalling an incident when Singhal was asked to address a gathering despite suffering from breathing difficulties, Shah said Singhal initially declined but subsequently took the microphone after being urged by then RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Shah said the incident reflected the spirit of commitment that, in his view, is cultivated within a disciplined organisation. He also recalled Singhal's central role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, saying he believed that India's civilisational identity was central to the country's sense of pride and devoted his life to the movement for the construction of the Ram temple.

Shah further recalled Singhal's determination during the Ayodhya movement, including an episode when he travelled in disguise after a lathi charge by the Uttar Pradesh government, describing such episodes as a source of inspiration for younger generations.

Hosabale, addressing the youth at the programme, urged them to learn from Singhal's life. He described Singhal as a person who combined fearlessness with gentleness and said the different aspects of his life offered lessons for the country's youth. According to Hosabale, imbibing these qualities could contribute not only to individual achievement but also to the country's progress.

The speeches of both leaders resonated in terms of the lessons they wanted the youth to draw from Singhal's journey.

The centenary programme also sought to carry forward several initiatives associated with Singhal's legacy. The VHP has said that the year-long campaign would focus on service, social harmony, Hindu empowerment and other issues that it associates with Singhal's unfinished work. It has announced opening programmes at 47 prominent locations between September 27 and October 4, followed by activities at thousands of locations during the year.

A special exhibition at Bharat Mandapam showcased Singhal's life, organisational work, spiritual influences and role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. A coffee-table book on the cultural and spiritual journey associated with Lord Ram was also released, while a replica of the proposed 'Shri Ram Stambh' was unveiled.

The event came on the day of Singhal's 100th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also recalled Singhal's contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and his work against social discrimination and inequality in his monthly radio address.