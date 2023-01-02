Amid horrific case of woman dragged and killed in Delhi, AAP seeks L-G's removal

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 2

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded the removal of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly protecting one of the accused in the horrific incident of a car dragging a 20-year-old woman. The incident had happened after the New Year’s eve celebrations.

A video grab of Saurabh Bhardwaj addressing a press conference.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, at a press conference at the party headquarters, alleged that as one of the accused was associated with the BJP, the Delhi L-G and Delhi Police were not getting tough with the accused.

He said, “The Delhi L-G was roaming in the boats (inspecting a drain) on Sunday after the incident happened. He (L-G) should have suspended police officials immediately. The L-G is incompetent to run New Delhi.”

The 20-year-old girl was dragged for around 12 km after she was entangled between the wheels of the car in Sultanpuri area of the national capital. The girl, who was riding a two-wheeler, was first hit by the car.

The girl was found lying seriously injured in Kanjhawala area – over 12km from the accident site. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Bhardwaj said, “Eyewitnesses revealed that the car - which committed the crime was crossed by three PCR vans; however, no one bothered to stop it. Why has the Delhi L-G not taken any action against the DCP of the area or SHO concerned so far? This is because one of the accused is associated with the BJP.”

He said the Delhi L-G should make the call records of the accused public. “The call records will reveal that the accused were in touch with senior police officials and BJP leaders. The police have deliberately filed an FIR under a section (304-A) – which is bailable.”

The AAP leader said Delhi Police immediately declared that there was no sexual assault (didn’t cite medical report), and on the other hand, the police said they had been waiting for the medical report to ascertain whether the accused were drunk.

Bhardwaj said, “Police have already started playing the advocates of the accused. The police are defending them by saying that loud music was being played in the car; therefore, they couldn’t hear the girl being entangled.”