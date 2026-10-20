Amid hunger strike, Jamia forms panel to hold talks with students

Amid an ongoing hunger strike by students demanding the restoration of union elections, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has constituted a seven-member high-level committee to hold talks with protesters and address their grievances. The university has maintained student union elections in 2006 were suspended following repeated incidents of violence and disruption on the campus.

The committee comprises Prof Iqtidar Mohd Khan, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Languages; Prof Luqman Ahmad Khan, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; Prof Zubair Meenai, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students Welfare; and Prof Tanuja, Dean of Academic Affairs. Prof Mini S Thomas from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Prof Simi Malhotra from the Department of English are the other members.

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According to the university, the panel will engage with protesting students, examine their demands and recommend steps towards resolving the ongoing stand-off.

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Addressing the long-standing demand for student union elections, the administration said the elections were discontinued in 2006 following recurrent violent clashes, attacks on teachers and disruptions to academic activities.

The university also referred to past legal proceedings, stating that the Delhi High Court, in 2022, disposed of a matter concerning student union elections without directing the institution to conduct polls. According to the JMI, the court accepted the submissions made by its standing counsel concerning the history of violence on the campus.

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However, the administration said it remained committed to finding an amicable resolution to the nearly two-decade-old impasse.

The university further highlighted its existing system of departmental student representation, under which students elect a vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary through secret ballots in their respective departments and centres.

The administration described this arrangement as a democratic mechanism that had served students over the years, even as demands for the restoration of a university-wide student union continued.

The university said it was committed to resolving the matter through constructive dialogue based on mutual trust and understanding and sought cooperation from protesting students and other stakeholders.