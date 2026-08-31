Amid lawyers’ protest, Supreme Court Collegium recommends new Chief Justice for Rajasthan High Court

Amid advocates’ agitation against Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma over his alleged misuse of administrative powers, the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal of the Chhattisgarh High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

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The Collegium also recommended the appointment of Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje of the Gujarat High Court and Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhat of the Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, respectively.

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The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointment of Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra of the Orissa High Court as the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, consequent upon retirement of incumbent Chief Justice on September 4, 2026.

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The decision was taken in a Collegium meeting chaired by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant here on Sunday, the Supreme Court announced.

The Collegium’s decision to recommend Justice Agrawal’s name as the next Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court came hours after Justice Sharma opted himself out from hearing cases following protests against him by the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers’ Association, which announced a complete strike till September 6 and decided to send representations to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and President Droupadi Murmu.

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The development came days after Justice Sandeep Mehta of the Supreme Court urged the CJI to replace Justice Sharma “with immediate effect” with a Chief Justice from another state as he was allegedly misusing his administrative powers and manipulating case listings to favour “rich litigants”.

In his three letters dated August 2, 10 and 17 addressed to the CJI, Justice Mehta accused the Rajasthan High Court Acting Chief Justice of “maladministration”, “malpractices”, “nepotism” and “favouritism” and serious administrative irregularities and selective case listings.

Justice Mehta, who himself began his judicial career as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court in 2011, alleged that Justice Sharma misused his powers as master of the roster to selectively transfer cases to his own Bench, including matters involving influential and wealthy litigants.

“I have been repeatedly requesting you to take a decision for appointing a Chief Justice from another State to Rajasthan High Court so that this unfortunate situation can be prevented. Continued ignorance of the request is, in my opinion, wholly against the interest of the institution,” Justice Mehta wrote to the CJI on August 17.

“Numerous Judges of Rajasthan High Court have met me and expressed their anguish at the behaviour of Mr Justice SP Sharma, who frequently threatens his colleague Judges of retributive action including transfer claiming his closeness with Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India,” Justice Mehta wrote.