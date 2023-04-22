Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

Having recorded a consistent rise in Covid cases, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, on Friday, said the ongoing Covid wave would be over soon.

The Health Minister said the growing number of Covid cases, over the past few weeks, had reached a plateau and had begun to decline in New Delhi. Ironically, Delhi’s Health Minister’s statement has come when Covid cases are rising with a 25 per cent positivity rate implying that every fourth person getting tested is found to be infected with the virus.

As per the Delhi Government, Delhi on Thursday, had reported 1,603 cases at a positivity rate of 26.75 and three deaths over the preceeding 24 hours.

Bhardwaj said, “The Covid wave is now fading out slowly in the national capital. I think the wave will be over in a few days.”

Bhardwaj, while addressing a press conference, on Friday, said though Covid deaths were reported over the past few days, the disease, in majority of the cases, was not the primary cause of the death. “After auditing Covid deaths, it has come to the fore that a majority of the deaths are due to co-morbidities while Covid is incidental in these deaths,” the Delhi’s Health Minister said.

He further said the Covid variant, Omicron XBB.1.16, had not turned out to be fatal to a healthy person so far. However, those who were already suffering from other health ailments, should take precautions. “There is no shortage of oxygen supply and beds in the hospitals. The government is fully prepared to tackle Covid,” said Bhardwaj.