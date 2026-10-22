Amid strike, Jamia forms panel to draft students’ union constitution

Amid an ongoing hunger strike by students demanding the restoration of the students’ union, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday constituted a committee to draft the constitution of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006.

The move comes as students continue their agitation for the revival of an elected representative body on the campus after nearly two decades.

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The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif, following several rounds of discussions between the protesting students and a seven-member high-level committee constituted by the university on October 18 to examine their demands.

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The newly formed committee will draft the Students’ Union constitution in accordance with Article 23(J) and (K) of the JMI Act, 1988. It will examine the circumstances that led to the dissolution of the union in 2006, relevant court rulings, recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee (2007) and the university’s existing ordinances and statutes.

According to an official notification, the panel includes Prof Luqman Ahmad Khan, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences; Prof Zubair Meenai, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; Prof Neelofar Afzal, Dean of Students Welfare; Prof Amarjeet Singh; and Prof Aslam Khan.

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The development follows a series of meetings between the administration and protesting students. The seven-member committee first approached the students at the protest site on October 19 and subsequently invited their representatives for discussions.

A meeting was held at the office of the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences on October 20, during which students raised their grievances. Another meeting was convened at 6.30 pm the same day at the Dean of Students Welfare office to finalise the minutes of the discussions.

However, the university claimed that despite several rounds of deliberations and efforts to incorporate the students suggestions, their representatives did not agree to sign the minutes.

Meanwhile, with the students continuing their hunger strike, the administration has deployed a medical team under Chief Medical Officer Irshad Husain Naqvi to monitor their health. An ambulance has also been stationed at the protest site to provide immediate medical assistance, if required.

The university also expressed concern over the continuation of the protest at the Ghalib lawns since October 12, stating that Gate No. 18 had been designated for student demonstrations.

It further alleged that the historic Ghalib statue had been defaced and that university property, including Gate No. 7, named after Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, along with other gates, walls and departmental buildings, had been damaged during the agitation.

While reiterating its commitment to students’ right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, the administration appealed to protesters to safeguard the institution’s infrastructure and heritage.

The university maintained that restoring the Students’ Union required a comprehensive examination of the legal and institutional framework, particularly in view of developments over the past two decades.