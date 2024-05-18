Amid Swati Maliwal row, AAP MP Raghav Chadha arrives at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi, May 18
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, amid row over the alleged assault of party’s MP Swati Maliwal.
Chadha, a close aide of CM Kejriwal, was in the UK since March 8. He had undergone an eye surgery in London. Questions were raised over his absence when the Delhi CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, but the party had said that he would be back once he recovers.
Last month, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj had clarified that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.
