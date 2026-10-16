Hours after Dipke and earlier AAP gave a call to PEOPLE to come to Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday to unfurl the National Flag, as part of the ongoing anti-Gyanesh Kumar protests, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) issued a notice, saying the venue will remain shut for public on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons.

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Taking on board the NDMC notice, the Delhi Police later said they would provide an alternative site for the "Lehra do Tiranga" march on Friday as Central Park is closed and prohibitory orders would be in force in the area.

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This came after the CJP founder Dipke called for a gathering at Central Park at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday), saying, “Raising the National Flag can only be a crime when a dictator is seated.”

According to the Delhi Police statement, it can facilitate a group of selected persons for carrying National Flag and signing of National Anthem at a suitable place.

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“It may, however, be duly noted that the display and carrying of National Flag and singing of National Anthem are to be done in a prescribed manner while according due respect, dignity and decorum,” it added.

The police also appealed to people not to join the protest as prohibitory order under Sections 163 Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in place to maintain peace and tranquillity in Connaught Place and its adjoining areas.

“It may be noted that the contravention of the provisions of Section 163 BNSS will attract suitable legal action against the violators. They are also appealed not to disturb the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the area and disturb the business activities, as apprehended by the business community and traders,” the statement read.

The cops also mentioned that various traders, market associations of Connaught Place and surrounding areas have given representations to protect them and their establishments from unruly elements and unlawful assemblies, which is adversely affecting their business, particularly in this festive season.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had deployed heavy security in the CP area in view of the call by the two organisations. The roads leading to Jantar Mantar still remain closed.

This call came after the announcement of the October 10 protest by the CJP, which could not gain support due to heavy security deployment in the national capital. The day passed with peace as several members leading to Jantar Mantar were detained before they could reach the site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court in the day refused to restrain the CJP and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding a protest at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16, while taking on record the police's assurance that all possible steps would be taken to regulate the demonstration.

The call came on the day Das and Ranka were remanded to five days’ of judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site.