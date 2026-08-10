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Home / Delhi / Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi’s paths cross at wedding of Sharad Pawar’s granddaughter in Delhi

Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi’s paths cross at wedding of Sharad Pawar’s granddaughter in Delhi

The 2 have been at loggerheads over the issue of students' protests at Jantar Mantar ever since the Monsoon Session commenced

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 PM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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File photos of Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi.
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They stay far and distant in Parliament House complex and have been at loggerheads over the issue of students' protests at Jantar Mantar ever since the Monsoon Session commenced.

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But on Monday evening, the paths of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi crossed.

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The occasion was the reception of NCP SP MP Supriya Sule's daughter in Delhi.

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Hosted by NCP SP supremo Sharad Pawar at his residence on Janpath Road, the power-packed gathering saw the presence of all top politicians cutting across party lines.

Shah got himself pictured with the newlyweds.

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Rahul was accompanied by mother Sonia Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came, so did all major leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Earlier today, all eight members of the NCP SP in Lok Sabha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has been courting the party for support to the delimitation and women's bill agenda.

Rahul-led Congress, meanwhile, has been demanding Shah's statement and resignation on the issue of police assault on students during the July 20 Chalo Sansad march led by Cockroach Janta Party.

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