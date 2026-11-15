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Home / Delhi / Amit Shah interacts with IPS trainees

Amit Shah interacts with IPS trainees

Highlights their responsibility to safeguard citizens’ constitutional rights and tackle emerging internal security challenges

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday interacted with officer trainees of the 78th Regular Recruitment (RR) Batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in New Delhi, highlighting their responsibility to safeguard citizens’ constitutional rights and tackle emerging internal security challenges.

Addressing the trainees, Shah said the beginning of their careers marked an important moment as professionals entrusted with protecting citizens’ constitutional rights and countering threats to internal security. He emphasised the need for constant vigilance against challenges such as drug trafficking, cybercrime and foreign-sponsored terrorism.

He expressed confidence that the officers’ professional expertise, dedication and commitment would further accelerate India’s journey towards greatness.

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The interaction provided the officer trainees an opportunity to gain insights into their forthcoming responsibilities in national security, law and order, police administration and public service.

It also aimed at fostering a strong sense of duty, sensitivity, discipline and leadership among the future police officers, while reinforcing their commitment to serving the nation.

The basic training of the 78th RR Batch commenced on December 8, 2025. Phase-I of the training concluded on October 17, 2026, with a passing-out parade.

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