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Home / Delhi / 'Amit Shah jawab do': Opposition hold protest, accuses Centre of dodging accountability in Parliament

'Amit Shah jawab do': Opposition hold protest, accuses Centre of dodging accountability in Parliament

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed repeated disruption, with several Bills being passed without any discussion

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:33 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and Opposition MPs stage a protest march during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. PTI
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The Opposition on Wednesday again held protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar, targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against students at Jantar Mantar on July 20, claims of irregularities in the Ram Mandir donation and other issues.

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With banners written "Amit Shah Jawab Do" and placards, senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Dimple Yadav, Sanjay Raut and MPs from INDIA bloc parties participated in the protest. They accused the Centre of evading parliamentary scrutiny and refusing to answer questions on matters of public concern.

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Talking to the media, Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose questioned the government's commitment to parliamentary accountability, alleging that both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister were avoiding Parliament instead of addressing pressing issues.

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"The Union Home Minister and the Prime Minister are refusing to come to Parliament. Is this a parliamentary democracy?" Ghose asked. She further alleged that the government was unwilling to accept responsibility for the events of July 20, including the reported use of pellet guns against protesters.

RSP MP NK Premachandran said the government, not the students, owed an apology to the nation over the handling of recent protests. He alleged that the administration's response to the agitation was marked by excessive force and called on the Prime Minister to take responsibility.

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"It is the Prime Minister who should apologise to the student community for the brutal lathi-charge and the manner in which the students' agitation was handled by the government," Premachandran said. He also linked the protests to alleged administrative failures, including the NEET paper leak and purported irregularities in CBSE examinations, arguing that these reflected serious lapses on the part of the government.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has witnessed repeated disruption, with several Bills being passed without any discussion.

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