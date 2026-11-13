Amit Shah signals tough action over indiscipline in Delhi Police

Days after around 100 police personnel had protested outside their own head office on November 2 against the transfer of an ACP (who was later suspended on orders of the Centre) and an SHO, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited the Delhi Police headquarters and held a marathon four-hour meeting, which was largely seen as an effort to quell unease within the force, and where, according to sources privy to details, a clear message was given out that no indiscipline will be tolerated.

Sources further said that taking strong cognisance of the November 2 incident, Shah is learnt to have conveyed to the top brass of the Delhi Police that strict action would be taken in future against such incidents of “indiscipline”.

The Home Minister is also learnt to have highlighted at improving the image of the national capital's police force, especially in the light of the internal disquiet within the Delhi Police as well as the backlash it faced due to its coercive actions against protestors during the anti-NEET paper leak and anti-SIR agitations, sources told this newspaper.

During the meeting, measures to address the concerns and grievances of junior-level personnel, especially related to stressful working hours, cancellation of leaves and prolonged deployments due to the abovementioned protests, are also said to have been discussed.

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The Tribune had last week reported how Delhi Police personnel are learnt to have told senior officials to convey their grievances to the Home Ministry via the Commissioner's office regarding their grievances and that the Centre plans to set up a committee comprising Delhi Police personnel as well as the Home Ministry officials to address these mental health issues.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Mahesh Dixit, apart from senior police personnel.

This was Shah's second visit to the Delhi Police headquarters in a fortnight. He had earlier visited the headquarters on October 24, when Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was also present.

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The meeting comes just days after Delhi Police personnel had protested outside the headquarters after ACP Manasvi Vashishtha and an SHO had been transferred following a stand-off between police and lawyers at the Shahdara police station incident on October 23. The agitating personnel had sought an appointment with the Commissioner.

On November 3, Vashishtha was suspended on orders from the Union Home Ministry.

This was the second time in seven years and during the 12-year tenure of the ongoing NDA government that Delhi Police personnel had protested outside their own headquarters. In November 2019, when Amulya Patnaik was Delhi Police Commissioner, police personnel had gheraoed their headquarters following clashes between the police and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex.

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Later, even families of the policemen had organised a candle-light vigil at the India Gate. Even police personnel from Haryana, Bihar and several other states had extended support to their colleagues in Delhi at that time.