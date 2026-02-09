DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Delhi / An alert that could have saved Kamal Dhyani

An alert that could have saved Kamal Dhyani

Inside tale of negligence

Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:06 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
Kamal Dhyani (25), a banker who died after falling into the 15-foot-deep pit dug for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), could have been saved if timely information had been shared with the emergency responders, including the police.

Investigation in the case revealed that Kamal last spoke to his twin brother Karan at 11.53 pm on Thursday and said that he would reach home in another 10 minutes to celebrate the anniversary of his parents, but fate had other plans.

According to the investigators, just after Kamal fell into the pit, the first eyewitness, Vipin Singh, who was returning from a wedding, saw a motorcycle fall into the pit and informed a nearby security guard.

The guard then informed Yogesh whoe subsequently informed his boss sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati at around 12.22 am, following which the sub-contractor reached the site within 15-20 minutes, but did not inform anyone about the same.

In the backdrop, the family members were already looking for him and they also came at the site, but Yogesh did not inform them.

At this point, if either the police or the family members would have been informed, the rescue work, which started after 8 am, could have been started earlier and chances of his survival might have been high.

Meanwhile, the FIR mentioned that the pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its contractor at Professor Joginder Singh Marg near the Andhra School. It was left open without any safety arrangements to alert road users.

"There was no barricading, no warning sign or security guard deployed at the site despite the pit being dug in the middle of the road," the FIR said.

The police said a spot inspection conducted after the accident indicated that the authorities concerned were aware of the excavation work, but failed to ensure basic safety measures.

"The inspection of the scene clearly suggests that the pit was left open without any protective measures, posing a serious risk to the commuters," the FIR said.

