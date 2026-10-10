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Home / Delhi / 'Anarchist competition': BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi, CJP of trying to destabilise India

'Anarchist competition': BJP chief Nitin Nabin accuses Rahul Gandhi, CJP of trying to destabilise India

Nabin alleges Congress-led INDIA bloc and CJP pursuing political agendas at behest of foreign forces

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:17 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin. File photo
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Saturday accused the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) of attempting to destabilise the country, alleging that the two groups were pursuing their political agendas at the behest of foreign forces.

In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Nabin said attempts were being made to create a dangerous situation in the country.

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“Today, an attempt is being made to create a highly dangerous and serious situation in the country. Efforts are underway to destabilise the nation, where 1.4 billion people are living in peace and harmony and contributing collectively to India's development,” he said.

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He asked who was behind the alleged attempts and said, “Two anarchic groups: one led by Rahul Gandhi of the 'INDI Alliance,' and the other led by Arvind Kejriwal's associates, CJP. I want to state clearly to both these groups that the people of India see right through your motives. Your 'anarchist competition', vying to see who can create more instability in the country, will not succeed”.

Targeting the two groups, Nabin asserted that the people of India could see through their motives and alleged that they had failed to accept the people's verdict.

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“These are people whom the public has rejected. Instead of accepting that verdict or learning from it, you have hatched a plot to destabilise the country,” he said, adding that their efforts were driven by political agendas and undertaken at the behest of foreign forces.

The BJP chief also accused the Opposition of being unable to accept India's economic growth and development, arguing that the country was continuing to progress despite persistent global crises.

“You cannot digest India's growth, progress and advancement. You cannot bear to see India moving forward as a self-reliant and empowered nation,” he said.

Nabin said the Opposition's alleged attempts to destabilise the country would not succeed. “Indian democracy possesses immense strength, and the patriots of this nation will unite to thwart your designs,” he said.

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