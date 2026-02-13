DT
Home / Delhi / Ancient Karnataka temple architecture inspires PM Modi’s new office

Ancient Karnataka temple architecture inspires PM Modi’s new office

The entrance portal of the building draws inspiration from the stone screen-work of Chalukyan temples dating from 11th-13th centuries

Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:38 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
A view outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new office complex Seva Teerth. Video grab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new office complex Seva Teerth has been built in the Indian architectural tradition, marking a clean break from the colonial architectural legacy of British era South Block which he vacated today.

The building is wrapped in white and red sandstone referencing material traditions found in historic Indian civic and institutional architecture.

The palette lends the structure a durable quality while anchoring it within a recognisable cultural context.

Architects behind the building say its metal-clad domes, inspired by Buddha Stupa, are introduced as contemporary accent elements, providing visual prominence while ensuring durability and ease of maintenance.

The screens are integrated along the façade to filter natural daylight into office spaces throughout the day. “Beyond their environmental function, these screens reinterpret a traditional Indian architectural device that balances light, ventilation, and privacy, contributing both climatic performance and cultural continuity to the design,” official sources said.

The entrance portal of the building draws inspiration from the stone screen-work of Chalukyan temples dating from the 11th-13th centuries.

Chalukyan temples, built between the 6th and 12th centuries in Karnataka, represent a significant evolution in Indian architecture and are known for intricate, ornate carvings.

The carved stone plinth band is inspired by the base mouldings of the 12th-century Chennakeshava Temple. “The design features a continuous horizontal band of repetitive floral and geometric motifs, simplified and proportioned for contemporary application while retaining the essence of traditional stone craftsmanship,” said sources.

The Chennakeshava Temple in Belur, Karnataka, is a 12th-century UNESCO World Heritage site dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and consecrated in 1117 AD by King Vishnuvardhana to mark his victory over the Cholas.

