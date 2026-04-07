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Home / Delhi / Animosity between 2 families over affair of wards turns fatal

Animosity between 2 families over affair of wards turns fatal

18-yr-old man stabbed to death; all accused absconding

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:18 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A case was registered under Sections 25, 25(1) A and 25(1) B of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused at the State Special Operation Cell police station, Amritsar
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Simmering animosity between two families over love affair of their wards took a fatal turn in northwest Delhi’s Jahangir Puri on Sunday evening after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death at a local ground, the police said on Monday.

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The victim, identified as Hasmat, was shifted to BJRM Hospital with stab injuries where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The police said they received information regarding a medico-legal case at the Jahangir Puri police station around 7:05 pm on Sunday. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident took place around 6 pm at the Ramlila Maidan in Jahangir Puri.

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Hakeem, elder brother of the deceased and an eyewitness to the incident, lodged a complaint in this regard. In his statement, Hakeem alleged that Dilshad, Irfan, Imran and Rizbul - all closely related members of another family known to the victim - attacked his brother with sharp-edged weapons.

The police said the attack reportedly stemmed from a long-standing dispute between the two families.

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Investigations reveal that Hakeem and Manwara, daughter of Sheikh Ishak, member of another family, had been in a relationship for the past around six years.

Even after Hakeem married another woman, Saniya, in 2024, he continued the association with Manwara, which caused tension between both families and strained relations over time.

The situation worsened during Eid when Asiya, wife of Hasmat, was allegedly abused by Manwara, who is now married to Rizbul, one of the accused. Following this, Hasmat confronted the accused at their residence, which reportedly turned into a heated argument. Since then, the accused had held a grudge against Hasmat and his family.

The police suspect that taking advantage of the situation, the accused attacked Hasmat at the Ramlila Maidan on April 5. They stabbed him multiple times, resulting in fatal injuries.

Based on the statement of the complainant, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Jahangir Puri police station. All accused are currently absconding, and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend them.

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