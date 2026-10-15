Ankita Bhandari parents' detention: Congress warns against government high-handedness

Congress on Thursday criticised the detention Ankita Bhandari's parents, who were protesting near India Gate demanding justice for their daughter, and accused the government of using high-handed tactics against the grieving parents.

In a post on X, the party said: "Ankita’s elderly parents were detained by the police in the middle of the night while peacefully protesting." It questioned the government over the action and asked why the parents were being detained for demanding justice for their murdered daughter.

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Also read: Ankita Bhandari murder case: Parents released hours after detention near India Gate

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“Is demanding justice for a murdered daughter a crime in your ‘Achche Din’ wala Bharat?” the Congress asked, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party also questioned why BJP leader Dushyant Gautam was being protected, alleging that the government was willing to humiliate and mistreat grieving parents to shield him.

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“A government that fears the cries of grieving parents has lost all moral authority,” the Congress said, adding that Ankita deserved justice and her parents deserved answers.

Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib also criticised the detention, saying Ankita’s parents had been fighting for justice for the past four years.

“Ankita’s parents have been fighting for the past four years to secure justice for her. The young woman is no longer alive,” Chib said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had granted immunity to the accused, making it impossible to arrest him over the rape allegations. Chib also questioned the government’s claims about protecting and educating daughters, criticising the approach of the Modi government.

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said the party would continue its fight for justice until Dushyant Gautam resigned.

The Congress leaders’ remarks came hours after Ankita’s parents were detained during their protest near India Gate. They were released around 5 am on Thursday.