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Home / Delhi / Anti-CEC protest: SC agrees to hear plea alleging Rahul Gandhi pushed pregnant journalist during October 12 march

Anti-CEC protest: SC agrees to hear plea alleging Rahul Gandhi pushed pregnant journalist during October 12 march

The top court said it would take up the matter on October 26 or 27

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:51 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia mentioned the plea before a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The Bench said it would take up the matter on October 26 or 27. Tribune file
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Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia mentioned the plea before a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The Bench said it would take up the matter on October 26 or 27.

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On Thursday, the Bench took up several petitions filed by the Network for Women in Media, the Delhi Union of Journalists and others raising the issue of alleged assaults on journalists, particularly women, and lawyers during the Gandhi-led march to the Supreme Court on October 12.

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It had granted interim protection from coercive action to a woman journalist in a case filed against her by Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The case was filed allegedly after she accused Bhagat of sexual harassment during the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar here.

The woman journalist in question has been accused of subjecting Bhagat to “public humiliation and casteist slurs”, along with her colleagues, while he was discharging his official duties during the protest.

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The Bench had agreed to examine allegations of sexual violence against women journalists covering the protests. It had also asked the Centre and others to spell out their views on framing of guidelines governing interaction of police and law-enforcement agencies with journalists during protests and crowd control operations.

Bhatia had requested the Bench to consider the alleged incident against the pregnant journalist, alleging that Gandhi pushed her on the Supreme Court premises. “A lady journalist was pushed by Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court precincts. She’s three months pregnant and had to be hospitalised,” Bhatia had submitted.

The CJI had asked Bhatia to file an application on the issue, saying it would examine the matter.

On Friday, Bhatia mentioned the matter before the CJI-led Bench which agreed to take it up after Dussehra break.

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