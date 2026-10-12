Anti-CEC protests galvanise Opposition: Congress, BJP, CJP strategise the future

This is the first time in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-term rule that the ruling BJP is grappling with two major back-to-back protests.

The first, powered by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, led to the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the first Union minister to exit the Prime Minister’s cabinet.

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The second, still unfolding, has galvanised a largely disunited Opposition towards the common goal of removing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from his seat.

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Fuelling the anti-CEC campaign is the CJP whose leaders, despite being released from police detention today on the promise of “good behaviour for a year”, have vowed to continue street protests. CJP’s forays into the realm of political and electoral issues have confused both the principal parties, the Congress and the BJP.

While the Congress under Rahul Gandhi verbally supported while physically maintaining a distance from CJP-led October 10 protests against Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the ruling BJP has already begun describing the youth-led outfit a “B-Team of Aam Aadmi Party.”

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“Perhaps you wouldn’t find such a fast mutation of any organisation even in radioactive decay,” BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Sunday about the CJP joining anti-CEC protests, which, the saffron outfit says, has clear and broad political overtones.

The Congress is also working on its strategy around CJP’s slow but sure emergence, with Rahul Gandhi continuing to espouse the youth cause through his ongoing ‘Chhatron ki goonj’ programmes while also persisting with the anti- Gyanesh Kumar agitations.

The Congress will again lead a massive opposition march on the issue tomorrow.

That said, even the seniormost Opposition leaders realise that the strategy of street protests Rahul is championing may not be sustainable in the long term and some political solutions may have to be debated and found. It is in this window that the BJP has found its comfort space.

Top BJP leaders say the party will simply question the Congress for repeatedly hitting the streets over an issue which is before the Supreme Court. The plan is to keep accusing the Congress under Rahul of being “anarchist”.

Responding to reports of rift among the Election Commissioners over the approvals to the controversial Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls, the apex court has summoned all files from the poll body to see if SIR-related decisions, as the full commission of EC has recently stated in defence, were indeed unanimous.

The BJP has been asking why the Congress-led Opposition is in a hurry to paint the CEC black when the highest court of the land is adjudicating the issue.

“Why can’t they wait?” asked a senior BJP source, further daring the Congress and broad opposition to bring a motion in Parliament to remove the CEC.

Aware that the Opposition does not have the requisite numbers to carry such a removal motion, the BJP believes it has a clear handle over the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners.

Sections in the party have not ruled out possibilities of the Government convening a special session of Parliament and debating dominant narratives of the time though there is no official word on the same.

While the BJP has decided to send leaders across India to take on the “anarchist Congress out to undermine constitutional bodies”, the Congress has planned a similar campaign nationally to “call out a dictatorial BJP backed by the EC”.

The CJP meanwhile finds itself in a flux with three top leaders of the movement just walking out of detention on the condition of maintaining peace for a year.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has however denied having signed any undertaking that prevents him from protesting on the streets even though several BJP leaders have placed a signed undertaking by Dipke on social media platforms.

Whatever the import of the undertaking in question, CJP leaders are bound to return to the streets, as was clear from their public statements on Sunday just after the release from detention.

They have vowed to continue protesting till the CEC goes.

While the CJP regroups, the ruling dispensation is busy preparing for serial elections due next year and says it feels the CJP would some day register as a political party.

“One thing is clear: what was a students’ movement over the NEET UG paper leak just two months ago has now turned into a full-fledged agitation over electoral issues, “ a BJP leader said today, adding that the future course of CJP was now almost clear and certain.