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Home / Delhi / Anti-encroachment drive clears path for monsoon drainage

Anti-encroachment drive clears path for monsoon drainage

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:41 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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In a major step towards strengthening the city’s storm water drainage infrastructure, the Enforcement Wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), in coordination with its Infra-II Division, carried out an enforcement drive on Tuesday to remove encroachments obstructing the construction of a master storm water drain along a 600-metre stretch between NH-48 and the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR).

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GMDA is laying master storm water drains in Sectors 76 to 80 to address the long-standing problem of waterlogging along the NH-48 service roads and adjoining sector roads. A 150-metre encroached stretch had stalled work on nearly 600 metres of the drainage project for more than six months, delaying the execution of this key storm water infrastructure project.

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The land had earlier been acquired by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and due compensation had already been paid to the concerned landowners. Before the enforcement action, notices were served on the occupants and adequate time was given to vacate the premises and remove their belongings. Following their compliance, and with the cooperation of local residents, the enforcement teams carried out the demolition and cleared the encroached area.

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The drive was led by R S Batth, District Town Planner (DTP), GMDA, along with officers of the Infra-II Division and the Enforcement Wing. During the operation, two double-storey structures that had encroached on nearly 500 to 600 square feet of land were demolished. The action cleared around 150 metres of the alignment required for the drain and made the right of way (ROW) available for construction activities.

Batth said that with the encroachment removed and the right of way now available, work on the master drain project would be expedited. He said the project would significantly improve storm water drainage in the area and provide substantial relief to residents of Sectors 76 to 80, especially during the monsoon season. He added that the completion of the drain will strengthen the area’s drainage network, improve the flow of storm water and help prevent water accumulation on roads during periods of heavy rainfall.

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