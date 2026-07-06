DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Anti-women skew in Delhi firms: 9 in 10 workers male

Anti-women skew in Delhi firms: 9 in 10 workers male

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Despite the low participation of women, Delhi ranked among the country’s most productive urban centres.
Advertisement

Delhi’s neighbourhood shops, traders, workshops and service providers may be among the country’s most productive urban businesses, but the people running them remain overwhelmingly male, according to the National Statistics  Office’s (NSO) first city-level assessment of India’s non-corporate urban economy.

Advertisement

The report found that women account for just 13.5 per cent of the workforce in Delhi’s small businesses that are not registered as companies. In simple terms, nearly nine out of every 10 people working in the sector are men.

Advertisement

Women also remain a minority among business owners. Only 16.2 per cent of Delhi’s proprietary businesses are owned by women, meaning more than four out of every five such businesses are owned by men, the survey showed.

Advertisement

The findings are part of the ‘Urban Unincorporated Enterprise Landscape: ASUSE 2025 – Insights from Million-Plus Cities’ report, which analysed neighbourhood shops, traders, repair units, manufacturers and service providers operating as proprietorships or partnerships across 46 Indian cities with populations of more than 10 lakh. Registered companies, government establishments and factories covered under the Annual Survey of Industries were excluded from the scope of the study.

The report estimated that Delhi alone had 5.92 lakh such establishments, employing nearly 13.94 lakh workers. Across the wider National Capital Territory, the numbers rose to 10.34 lakh establishments, employing 22.31 lakh workers.

Advertisement

Despite the low participation of women, Delhi ranked among the country’s most productive urban centres. The Capital recorded a Gross Value Added (GVA) of Rs 66 lakh per worker, the third highest among the 46 cities surveyed, while the average value generated per establishment stood at Rs 6.20 lakh.

The study also found that 50.26 per cent of Delhi’s workforce comprised hired employees, meaning every second person working in the city’s small business sector was an employee rather than the owner or an unpaid family worker. This was among the highest shares recorded in the survey.

Services formed the backbone of Delhi’s small business economy, accounting for 44 per cent of establishments, followed by trade (40 per cent) and manufacturing (16 per cent). The NSO noted that the estimates were based on sample surveys and should be interpreted alongside confidence intervals and relative standard errors.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts