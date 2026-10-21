DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Anticipatory bail denied to Professor

Anticipatory bail denied to Professor

Rape case

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:53 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement
A Delhi court has denied anticipatory bail to a university professor accused of raping his former student and threatening to circulate her objectionable videos, saying the WhatsApp chats between them indicated coercion and intimidation rather than merely a past consensual relationship.

“In case the accused is granted anticipatory bail, there is a substantial risk of influencing or threatening the victim, risk of tampering with the electronic evidence and possibility of repetition of threats or coercive contact,” Additional Sessions Judge Gomati Manocha said.

Advertisement

The court, which was hearing a plea moved by the professor, directed that the investigation be assigned to a named senior police officer to ensure a fair probe and preservation of electronic evidence.

Advertisement

It also asked the investigating officer to examine the allegation that the accused or his associates were pressurising the prosecutrix not to pursue the case.

In an order dated October 12, the court said, “This court considers it necessary, in the interest of justice, that the investigation be assigned to a named senior officer so that proper investigation can be done to obtain and preserve original mobile phones…. to ensure fairness to both the victim and the accused.”

Advertisement

The court said the alleged creation of objectionable recordings and threats to make them viral raised concerns about the possibility of witness tampering and continued pressure on the complainant.

The woman alleged that the accused, who is a former Delhi University professor, sexually exploited her on multiple occasions on the false promise of marriage and threatened to circulate her objectionable videos if she refused to comply with his demands.

She also alleged that he established sexual relations with her after administering a stupefying substance and recorded objectionable videos without her consent.

The accused denied the allegations, claiming that they had been in a consensual relationship for over three years. His counsel argued that the FIR was a counterblast to a separate case registered following an alleged assault on him in July.

Rejecting the plea, the court said the exchange of affectionate and sexual messages did not conclusively establish free and informed consent to every alleged sexual act.

It also observed that the position of the accused as the complainant’s teacher was a material circumstance in assessing possible power imbalance, coercion and intimidation.

The court said there was a substantial risk of the accused influencing or threatening the complainant, tampering with electronic evidence and repeating threats if granted anticipatory bail. It also noted the possible need for custodial interrogation to collect electronic evidence relating to the storage and transmission of the videos.

“The investigating officer shall also examine the allegation that the accused or his associates are pressurising the prosecutrix not to pursue the case and shall record statements of the persons having knowledge of such pressure,” the judge said.

The court directed the police to preserve original mobile phones, complete WhatsApp chats, metadata, cloud backups and forensic images.

The Delhi Commissioner of Police was asked to take necessary action and submit a report on assigning the investigation to a named senior officer to the jurisdictional magistrate within 15 days.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts