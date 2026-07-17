Anupam Kher, Samant Goel, Gursharan Kaur, Partap Bajwa attend Teja Singh Samundri memorial in Delhi

Various political leaders and influencers on Friday recalled the legacy of Teja Singh Samundri, the leading light of the Gurdwara Reform Movement and a prominent founder member of the SGPC.

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They turned out at the ‘shabad kirtan’ hosted by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu in memory of his grandfather.

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Among those who attended were Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the entire Delhi Cabinet, MPs from Delhi, including Bansuri Swaraj, and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

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Also present were actor Anupam Kher, former RAW chief Samant Goel, Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, and senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Bajwa.

Delhi minister Manjinder Sirsa sat with the L-G as he greeted the gathering which turned up to celebrate the life and times of Teja Singh Samundri, whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered during his rally remarks in Jalandhar on Friday.

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The ‘shabad kirtan’ was led by Bhai Harjinder Singh Grewal Srinagar Wale.