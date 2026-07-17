Anurag Kumar appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, replaces Golcha 

Former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Anurag Kumar was appointed the new Commissioner of Delhi Police on Friday, according to a government order.

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A 1994-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Kumar was repatriated from the Intelligence Bureau to his parent cadre on Thursday by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Anurag Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1994), is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders," the order said.

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The incumbent, Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, has been directed to report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for further posting after Kumar assumes charge, the order added.