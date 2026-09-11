Apex court not to transfer Satya Niketan collapse case from Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it won’t transfer the Satya Niketan building collapse case being heard by the Delhi High Court to itself as “things have started moving”.

A Bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R Mahadevan said it did not want to disturb the existing situation and the High Court will continue to monitor the compliance of its directions at short intervals.

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The Bench had on September 8 indicated that it would transfer the case to itself and issue pan-India guidelines on the issue. “We already have something in mind. It has to be on a pan-India basis. We may get it (PIL pending in Delhi HC) transferred here (to SC). We will take it the day after tomorrow,” it said on September 8. “We accept the suggestion of the learned amicus curiae, and for the present, do not disturb the position of the case before the High Court, which shall continue. The High Court is requested to monitor the case at short intervals,” the Bench said in its order.