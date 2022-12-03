Apex court refuses to stay MCD poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain petitions seeking to stay the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled to be held on December 4.

“The passage of time has made the petition infructuous as the election is in three days,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul told advocates representing the petitioners.

The counsel for ‘National Youth Party’ – one of the petitioners — said they are challenging the delimitation of wards done for the poll and seeking stay of the municipal elections.

The polling is scheduled to be held on Sunday and it cannot interfere with it at this juncture, it added.

The petitioners had challenged the November 9 order of the Delhi High Court by which it had refused to interfere with the municipal poll and dismissed the plea.

The Delhi High Court had on November 9 refused to stay the MCD elections, saying it is a settled position of law that once an election notification is published, the same cannot be stayed by the court. However, the HC had issued notice in three pleas filed by National Youth Party, one Sanjay Gupta and a resident welfare association challenging the delimitation of wards of the civic body.

Gupta had contended that the State Election Commission has reserved the municipal wards for Scheduled Castes population in an arbitrary manner and the order suffered from legal infirmities which defeated the purpose of inserting Article 243T to the Constitution.