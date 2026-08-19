Apollo Hospitals extends routine care to Sundays

Apollo Hospitals has launched ‘Always Open. Always Here.’ to make routine and planned healthcare services available seven days a week, including Sundays.

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While its emergency, critical care and inpatient services are already available 24x7, the initiative extends Sunday access to outpatient consultations, diagnostics, preventive health checks, follow-up consultations and scheduled procedures.

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The move comes amid concerns over delayed healthcare among people with busy weekday schedules. Apollo’s Health of the Nation 2026 report, based on screenings of more than 2.5 million people across its India network, found that nearly 26 per cent were hypertensive and 23 per cent diabetic, despite showing no symptoms. The report described this as a growing silent epidemic and said a symptom-led healthcare model was no longer viable.

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Apollo Hospitals Group Founder and Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said, “For more than four decades, Apollo has believed that healthcare is not only about treating illness, but about protecting health and preventing disease.”

He said the initiative was “a continuation of that promise”, adding, “We are now extending the same commitment to routine and preventive care across all seven days of the week. This is our seal of service to every Indian.”

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Executive Vice-Chairperson Dr Preetha Reddy said Sunday access would help working professionals, caregivers and families manage healthcare without disrupting their weekday responsibilities.

Patients will be able to access specialist consultations, health checks, diagnostics, follow-up care and scheduled procedures on Sundays, subject to hospital-specific schedules and service readiness.