DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Apollo Hospitals extends routine care to Sundays

Apollo Hospitals extends routine care to Sundays

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Apollo Hospitals launches “Always Open, Always Here” initiative in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam (2ND-L) Apollo Hospitals Group Founder &amp; Chairman Dr Prathap Reddy (C) and Executive Vice Chairperson Sangita Reddy, making consultations, diagnostics, preventive health checks and planned procedures available seven days a week across its network, in New Delhi on Tuesday..TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

Apollo Hospitals has launched ‘Always Open. Always Here.’ to make routine and planned healthcare services available seven days a week, including Sundays.

Advertisement

While its emergency, critical care and inpatient services are already available 24x7, the initiative extends Sunday access to outpatient consultations, diagnostics, preventive health checks, follow-up consultations and scheduled procedures.

Advertisement

The move comes amid concerns over delayed healthcare among people with busy weekday schedules. Apollo’s Health of the Nation 2026 report, based on screenings of more than 2.5 million people across its India network, found that nearly 26 per cent were hypertensive and 23 per cent diabetic, despite showing no symptoms. The report described this as a growing silent epidemic and said a symptom-led healthcare model was no longer viable.

Advertisement

Apollo Hospitals Group Founder and Chairman Dr Prathap C Reddy said, “For more than four decades, Apollo has believed that healthcare is not only about treating illness, but about protecting health and preventing disease.”

He said the initiative was “a continuation of that promise”, adding, “We are now extending the same commitment to routine and preventive care across all seven days of the week. This is our seal of service to every Indian.”

Advertisement

Executive Vice-Chairperson Dr Preetha Reddy said Sunday access would help working professionals, caregivers and families manage healthcare without disrupting their weekday responsibilities.

Patients will be able to access specialist consultations, health checks, diagnostics, follow-up care and scheduled procedures on Sundays, subject to hospital-specific schedules and service readiness.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts