AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 6

The air quality in the Capital continued to improve as Delhi was under ‘poor’ category on Wednesday. The daily-average Air Quality Index stabilised at 286 at 4 pm improving from 297 on Tuesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature settled at 26.4°C, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 °C, normal for the season.

A circular from the Directorate of Education stated that the winter vacation for schools in Delhi will be decreased to six days.

Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15

"However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter vacation was observed from November 9 to 18," the circular read.

The remaining winter vacation is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to 6, 2024.

#Environment #Pollution