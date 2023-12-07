AQI dips to ‘poor’ category in Delhi

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, December 6
The air quality in the Capital continued to improve as Delhi was under ‘poor’ category on Wednesday. The daily-average Air Quality Index stabilised at 286 at 4 pm improving from 297 on Tuesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature settled at 26.4°C, a notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.2 °C, normal for the season.
A circular from the Directorate of Education stated that the winter vacation for schools in Delhi will be decreased to six days.
Winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15
"However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter vacation was observed from November 9 to 18," the circular read.
The remaining winter vacation is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to 6, 2024.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...