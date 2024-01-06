AQI improves to 333 in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The national capital saw its air quality improve on Friday as an AQI of 333 was recorded today against yesterday’s 377.

The maximum recorded temperature was 14.6°C, while the minimum temperature was three degrees above normal at 9.4°C.

The capital witnessed moderate fog at many places and cold conditions occurred at most places, the weather agency said.

The Ridge area in Delhi observed the lowest temperature as maximum and minimum temperatures of 13.2°C and 9.1°C were recorded.

The IMD has forecasted thundershowers on Tuesday and light rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will be around 15-16°C till Sunday and minimum temperatures around 8-9°C.

According to Early Warning System, the air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category from January 6-8. For the next six days, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category. The worst AQI of 389 was recorded at Nehru Nagar on Tuesday.