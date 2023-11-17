AQI rises to 419, Delhi forms 6-member task force to rigorously enforce GRAP

Tribune News Service

Delhi and NCR continue to grapple with severe air pollution as the air quality index of the National Capital surged by 18 points within the past 24 hours, reaching a ‘severe’ level of 419 on Thursday.

In response to the escalating pollution crisis, the Delhi Government has set up a specialised task force, comprising six members and spearheaded by Delhi’s Special Secretary (Environment).

This task force includes top officials from various departments, such as transport, traffic, public works, revenue and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Their primary objective is to rigorously enforce and monitor the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) rules, recently invoked by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to combat pollution, particularly stemming from vehicular emissions.

Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials from diverse departments to address the air crisis and devise strategies to alleviate the toxic haze lingering over the region post-Diwali. Rai highlighted the stagnant conditions prevailing after Diwali with slow wind direction and rising temperatures contributing to the stability of pollution particles on the surface.

In response, intensified efforts are being undertaken to enforce existing laws more effectively.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality feed, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital at 4 pm on Thursday stood at 419, marking an increase from the previous day’s reading of 401. Specifically, 30 locations recorded a “severe” category AQI on Thursday evening, surpassing 401. Certain localities such as Mundka (471), Nehru Nagar (467), Dwarka (461), Wazirpur (461), IGI Airport (452), and ITO (441) reported AQI levels in the “severe plus” category exceeding 450.

The AQI scale categorises levels from zero to 50 as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, 401 to 450 as ‘severe’, and above 450 as ‘severe plus’. Furthermore, the recent drop in temperatures has compounded the challenges for Delhi and its neighbouring regions. Residents were seen wearing face masks to shield themselves from the adverse effects of pollution. Although there was a marginal improvement in air quality in nearby cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Sonepat, these still fell under the “very poor” category.

