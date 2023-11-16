AQI stays ‘severe’, no relief in sight for Delhi residents

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, November 15

There is no relief in sight for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The region continues to grapple with ‘severe’ air quality with a persistent and dense layer of smog shrouding the region.

The average air quality index in the National Capital reached 401 (severe) on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day of hazardous conditions.

The thick and toxic smog has refused to dissipate, enveloping the entire area. Despite efforts by the Delhi Government, which initiated an anti-pollution drive employing 375 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns and 215 mobile anti-smog guns, visible improvement remains elusive.

As per the live-feed of the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at various locations in Delhi such as Anand Vihar (420), Bawana (431), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (417), Dwarka (412), Jahangripuri (441), Major Dhyan Chand Stadium (404), Mundka (421), Narela (417), Nehru Nagar (447), Moti Bagh (416), Okhla (411), Patparganj (421), Punjabi Bagh (430), RK Puram (427), Rohini (416), Sonia Vihar (416) and Wazirpur (423), went beyond the 401 level at 6 pm on Wednesday, pushing the overall average readings of the city to 401, categorising the air quality as ‘severe’.

According to the CPCB, AQI between 0 and 50 is considered as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and above 400 is severe.

Health experts emphasise that prolonged exposure to ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ air quality could lead to respiratory illnesses and discomfort in breathing. With limited options available, the Delhi Government is contemplating artificial rain to alleviate the situation. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai mentioned stagnation in air speed for the next 2-3 days, anticipating subsequent improvement with increased wind speed.