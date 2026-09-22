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Home / Delhi / Argument over being asked to call youth 'papa' end in stabbing of teen who tried to intervene

Argument over being asked to call youth 'papa' end in stabbing of teen who tried to intervene

3 members of a family have been arrested in connection with the crime

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:33 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The weapon allegedly used in the offence and blood-stained clothes of the accused have been recovered. Pic: iStock
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A row that began over a teenager being asked to call an acquaintance "papa" led to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old youth who tried to intervene in the quarrel in west Delhi's Naraina Village, police said on Tuesday. Three members of a family have been arrested in connection with the crime.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, 45, and his sons Aman Kumar, 22, and Anurag, 21, all residents of Naraina Village, they said.

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The incident took place at night on September 19 when Aman Kumar and Narsingh, both friends, were returning to Naraina Village on a motorcycle from Payal Cinema. On their way, they met Sumit and Aman Singh and started interacting with them, police said.

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While they were having the conversation, Aman Singh allegedly asked Narsingh to call him "papa", following which a quarrel broke out. Aman Kumar allegedly threatened Aman Singh with a knife. Seeing the quarrel escalate, Sumit intervened.

A mutual friend of Sumit and Aman Kumar, Sargam, reached the spot and also tried to intervene, police said.

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During the altercation, Sumit was allegedly stabbed, and Aman Kumar called his younger brother, Anurag. The younger brother reached the spot with their father, Rajesh, and assaulted Sumit, who was already injured, they said.

Rajesh allegedly threatened Sumit with a stick before fleeing from the spot along with Aman and Anurag, officials said.

Sumit's family was subsequently informed about the incident, and he was taken to DDU Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that Sargam also sustained injuries in the fight.

During the investigation, police traced Rajesh and his two sons and arrested them.

The weapon allegedly used in the offence and blood-stained clothes of the accused were recovered at their instance, they said.

A case of murder was registered at Naraina police station based on the statements of eyewitnesses. Police said all the persons involved were known to each other and lived in Naraina Village.

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