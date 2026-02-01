Argument over dinner tokens led to brawl in DU hostel

Advertisement

What began as an argument in the hostel dining hall soon turned into a tense confrontation between resident students and members of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

According to hostel residents, DUSU president Aryan Maan’s team members were present in the dining hall when there was disagreement over dinner tokens by his team where Aryan Maan was also later spotted in a video .

“They said they wanted dinner without taking tokens. When some students objected, an argument started and things escalated very quickly,” claimed a hostel resident.

Another student alleged, “After the clash began, some outsiders entered the hostel with rifle and sticks. We were shocked, this is a hostel, not a political ground.”

A third student said the situation created panic inside the premises. “Students were scared. Mess workers and security staff were also misbehaved with. We immediately wrote to the administration demanding strict action,” the student added.

Soon after the incident, students protested outside the hostel and issued a strongly worded notice signed by Proctor Manoj Kumar and Professor Gajender Singh, Provost of Gwyer Hall Hostel. The letter stated, “At Gwyer Hall Hostel, certain office-bearers, who have been illegally occupying rooms, have repeatedly created nuisance and disorder along with their associates. Therefore, the hostel administration has decided that the rooms must be vacated with immediate effect. Failing this, the administration will seal the rooms and initiate legal action.”

The notice gave occupants time “until 5.30 pm on February 24 to vacate the premises, after which the administration will be compelled to take necessary action”.

It also condemned the alleged entry of armed individuals, stating, “We strongly condemn the incident in which individuals entered the hostel premises carrying a firearm, threatened students, used abusive language, and misbehaved with hostel staff, including mess workers and security personnel. An order has been issued to constitute a committee with immediate effect to conduct an inquiry into the matter.”

However, the university authorities downplayed the severity of the situation. Proctor Manoj Kumar said the tension arose due to a “misunderstanding” between students and added that the situation had now been resolved. He clarified that the firearm seen during the incident belonged to the security personnel of the DUSU president and denied several allegations made by students.

Professor Gajender Singh also said the matter was under control and confirmed that a committee had been formed to investigate the incident. CCTV footage from the hostel premises will be examined, and action will be taken against those found responsible.

Notably, The Tribune correspondent tried to contact Aryan Maan in this regard, but no response was received.