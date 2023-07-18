Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

New Delhi, July 17
Three men were arrested with 15 pistols in their possession meant to be supplied to criminals here, the police said on Monday.
The accused have been identified as Prashant Meena, 21, and Kamal Meena, 27, both residents of Dholpur in Rajasthan, and a 23-year-old Gagan Saraswat, who is from Mathura in UP, they said.
Nine semi-automatic pistols with 18 magazines and six single-shot pistols were seized from them, they said.
