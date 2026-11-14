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Home / Delhi / Arms supply racket busted in Delhi; 2 held with arms, cash

Arms supply racket busted in Delhi; 2 held with arms, cash

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Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:12 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police on Friday said it had busted an arms supply racket operating in the Capital and arrested two men, recovering six firearms, 24 live cartridges and Rs 11 lakh in cash.

The police have also impounded an SUV allegedly used for arms trafficking.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about the movement of an alleged arms supplier on November 12.

A police team laid a trap and apprehended Jogender alias Jock (40) from northwest Delhi’s Begumpur when he arrived in his Mahindra Thar to allegedly deliver weapons. Two pistols, a country-made firearm, 14 live cartridges and Rs 11 lakh in cash were recovered from his possession.

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“During interrogation, police identified Johny alias Akshay (25) as the source of the weapons and subsequently arrested him. Three pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” an officer said.

According to police, Jogender was allegedly operating an illegal betting network in Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri and Nangloi. He was also suspected of supplying firearms to local gangs to expand his influence and strengthen his criminal network.

The police said he had received death threats from rival gangs, including one led by Rahul Pachpach, who was recently arrested by the Special Cell.

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Jogender has previous involvement in multiple cases, including one of murder, while Johny has three previous cases registered against him, including attempted murder and offences under the Arms Act.

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