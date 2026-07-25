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Home / Delhi / Army officer’s son killed after car falls into drain near Vasant Kunj in Delhi

Army officer’s son killed after car falls into drain near Vasant Kunj in Delhi

According to the co-passenger's statement, the accident occurred because of the slippery road

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:32 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Preliminary investigation suggests that while taking a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road surface. Representative Image/ANI
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A 20-year-old student, the son of an Indian Army officer, died after the car he was driving allegedly skidded on a slippery road, plunged into a drain and overturned near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal in Southwest Delhi on Friday morning.

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According to police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at the Vasant Kunj South police station.

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When officers reached the spot, they found Yashvendra and his female friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, in the car. Police said the two had stayed at a friend’s house the previous night and were on their way to the woman’s residence in the morning.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that while taking a sharp turn near the Nangal Dewat traffic signal, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to the slippery road surface. The car plunged into a drain and overturned.

Yashvendra sustained injuries and later succumbed to them. The car belonged to the female passenger, but Yashvendra was driving it at the time of the accident.

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Police said both were pursuing higher education at the same institution in the United States, where they became friends.

The woman's father works in the cyber security sector at a private firm in Okhla, while her mother is a homemaker.

According to the co-passenger's statement, the accident occurred because of the slippery road. Police said necessary legal proceedings are under way.

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