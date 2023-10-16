Army Vice-Chief joins marathon

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, the Vice-Chief of Army Staff, and other senior officials of the Army on Sunday took part in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
Quartermaster General of Indian Army Lt General Rajinder Dewan and Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, Major General Bhavnish Kumar, were among the runners
The officers participated in the run in their personal capacities
