20 ‘unauthorised’ homes, farmhouses razed in south Delhi road-widening drive

Authorities on Monday launched a demolition drive along the Satbari Gaushala Road in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area as part of a road-widening exercise, officials said.

The action was carried out on orders of the district magistrate (South), with bulldozers deployed to raze several “unauthorised” structures in the area, including some 20 houses and few farmhouses, according to officials.

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Heavy police deployment was made at the site to maintain law and order. Paramilitary personnel were also deployed, they said.

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“We have deployed multiple police teams on site to ensure that the drive is carried out peacefully. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” a senior police officer said.

The demolition drive has been undertaken to clear the road stretch for widening work, officials said.

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Details about the extent of land cleared and the notices issued to affected property owners were not immediately available.