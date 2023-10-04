Arrested by ED sans evidence, will continue to speak up against corruption: Sanjay Singh in pre-recorded video

New Delhi, October 4
AAP leader Sanjay Singh, in a video message recorded before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, said that he would continue to raise his voice against corruption and would not bow down.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided AAP Rajya Sabha member Singh’s home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and later arrested him.
In the video message released to the media, Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP.
“I accept dying but not bowing down. I exposed Adani’s scams and filed multiple complaints with ED but no action was taken against Adani. Modi ji is losing the 2024 elections badly. They cannot win by committing atrocities and putting people in jail. I had earlier also spoken against Adani’s scams, I will continue to do so in future as well. We are (Arvind) Kejriwal’s soldiers and will not back down in the face of atrocities.”
He also said the ED was forcibly arresting him without any evidence.
