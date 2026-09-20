Arts Faculty echoes with victory slogans despite Delhi High Court order

Pamphlets flew through the air, slogans echoed across the Arts Faculty and groups of students crowded the area as the Delhi University campus broke into celebrations on Saturday evening after the DUSU election results were announced.

Supporters gathered in clusters, raising slogans and congratulating the winning candidates as the election fever gave way to victory celebrations.

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The scene outside the Arts Faculty was visibly charged, with students waving party flags, shouting slogans and tossing pamphlets into the air. Amid the chants and cheers, supporters exchanged hugs and congratulated one another, turning the stretch around the faculty into a hub of post result activity.

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The celebrations, however, came despite the Delhi High Court’s direction barring victory processions following the DUSU results. The court had directed candidates and student organisations not to take out victory processions on Delhi roads, within university campuses or in hostels. Despite the order, groups of students continued celebrating near the Arts Faculty.