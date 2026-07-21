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Home / Delhi / Arvind Kejriwal announces legal, medical aid for students after CJP protest

Arvind Kejriwal announces legal, medical aid for students after CJP protest

Kejriwal rejects allegations that protesters are ‘anti-national’ or ‘terrorists’, says they are only demanding end to paper leaks

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Image credit/ANI
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced legal and medical assistance for students allegedly affected by police action during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

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Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Kejriwal alleged that the police used excessive force against students despite the protest being peaceful. He claimed several students were injured, false FIRs were registered against them and some parents were unable to locate their children after the crackdown.

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Kejriwal released a helpline number, 8588833548, for students and parents seeking legal or medical assistance. He said the AAP had constituted a legal and medical team to provide immediate support and urged those in need to send a message on the number.

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“The Aam Aadmi Party stands with the students who have suffered due to the brutality of the Modi government. Do not panic; we are with you and will fight this battle together,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that videos circulating on social media showed students pleading with folded hands while police personnel continued to lathi-charge them. He further claimed that tear gas shells were used even at places where only a small number of students were present.

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The AAP leader also alleged that the police had registered false FIRs against students and detained some of them without informing their parents. He further claimed that the police warned students of strict action if they participated in the protest.

Kejriwal said he was in Punjab on Monday but claimed that his two children had participated in the protest and were present at locations where tear gas shells were allegedly fired.

Rejecting allegations that the protesters were “anti-national” or “terrorists”, he said they were only demanding an end to paper leaks. He also referred to videos allegedly showing police personnel throwing stones and damaging their own vehicles, questioning the conduct of the police during the protest.

The AAP said it would extend all possible legal and medical support to students and their families affected by the incident.

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