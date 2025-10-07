DT
Arvind Kejriwal gets new home in Delhi, will live next door to Shashi Tharoor

Arvind Kejriwal gets new home in Delhi, will live next door to Shashi Tharoor

After legal battle, Centre grants Arvind Kejriwal a Type-VII bungalow in Delhi

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:02 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
The AAP had earlier requested the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate—formerly occupied by BSP leader Mayawati—but that residence had already been allocated to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in July. File photo
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted an official bungalow nearly a year after resigning as Delhi’s Chief Minister.

The allotment follows a Delhi High Court plea by Kejriwal, who sought government accommodation in his capacity as the national president of a recognised political party.

Kejriwal has been assigned a Type VII bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate. The allocation was confirmed by the government on Monday.

The AAP had earlier requested the bungalow at 35, Lodhi Estate—formerly occupied by BSP leader Mayawati—but that residence had already been allocated to Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in July.

Type VII bungalows are among the more spacious government accommodations in Delhi, typically featuring four bedrooms, large lawns, a garage, three servant quarters and office space.

The bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate spans around 5,000 square feet and includes two side lawns and an office.

Kejriwal will now share the neighbourhood with prominent political figures. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor resides next door at 97, Lodhi Estate, while bungalows 94 and 96 are occupied by senior Army officials. Nearby residents also include RJD leader Misa Bharti and Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, who have been allotted bungalows at 82 and 81 respectively.

Kejriwal has been without an official residence since stepping down as CM on September 17, 2024. He vacated his then-official home at 6, Flagstaff Road on November 4, and temporarily moved into the residence of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal at 5, Ferozeshah Road.

The central government had earlier informed the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal would be allotted accommodation within 10 days, as is standard protocol for heads of national political parties.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government plans to repurpose Kejriwal’s former CM residence at 6, Flagstaff Road once embroiled in a renovation-related controversy—as a state guest house with a cafeteria.

The new bungalow allocation brings closure to months of uncertainty over Kejriwal’s official housing.

