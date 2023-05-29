Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met the former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain at LNJP Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after he collapsed in prison.

After meeting Jain, Delhi CM shared the pictures of meeting on social media. Both the leaders are seen sharing a hug and chatting in the pictures. “Met the brave man…..the hero,”: Kejriwal tweeted. The Supreme Court had granted the interim bail to the jailed leader of AAP for six weeks on medical grounds. Jain had been in Tihar Jail since May last year in connection with a money laundering case.