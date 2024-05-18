 Arvind Kejriwal, others to march towards BJP HQ tomorrow, ‘today Bibhav, next Raghav,’ claims Delhi CM : The Tribune India

Kejriwal has continued to observe silence in the Swati Maliwal 'assault' case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on Saturday, May 18, 2024. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a digital press conference on Saturday said that he along with senior party leaders will march towards the BJP headquarters on Sunday at 12 pm.

Kejriwal has continued to observe silence in the Swati Maliwal 'assault' case at CM's residence.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar in the case.

“The BJP has one by one sent our party leaders to jail, they have today arrested Bibhav, next they will arrest Raghav Chadha who has just come back, following they will arrest Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi.

"Tomorrow I will be going to the BJP headquarters along with senior party leaders. Arrest anyone you want to,” said Kejriwal.

Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team, a day after Maliwal recorded her statement before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP


