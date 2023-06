Arvind Kejriwal requests opposition leader to discuss Centre’s services ordinance for Delhi at June 23 meet

PTI

New Delhi, June 21

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to opposition parties to discuss the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the June 23 meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna while asserting that similar ordinances can be brought for other states too.

The Friday meeting of opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, stressed the first thing to be discussed in the meeting should revolve around defeating the bill related to the Centre's ordinance in the Rajya Sabha.

"The Centre has carried out an experiment in Delhi by bringing this ordinance. If it is successful, it will bring similar ordinances in non-BJP states and snatch away the powers of states with respect to subjects in the concurrent list," he said in the letter dated June 20.

Kejriwal also said that the "day is not far when the prime minister will run 33 states through lieutenant governors and governors".